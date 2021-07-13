Okowa salutes Soyinka at 87

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Tuesday, congratulated Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on the occasion of his 87th birthday.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, rejoiced with the literary icon on the anniversary.

The governor noted that Soyinka had remained one of Nigeria’s greatest pride and biggest export to the world.

He recalled that Soyinka, a 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature winner, was the first sub-Saharan African to be so honoured in that category.

According to the governor, Soyinka’s many years of outstanding accomplishments and consistency in the crusade for wellbeing of citizens has culminated in his legendary status, a great pride to Nigeria, Africa and the entire Black race.

He also commended the Nobel Laureate for his intellectual sagacity and for being an unstoppable loud voice on contemporary national issues.

Okowa described Soyinka as a renowned advocate of truth, justice and equity, who always aligns with the populace in the clamour for good governance across the nation.

“As he clocks 87, it is my prayer that Nigeria will yet again enjoy the benefit of having another generation of Soyinka to impact on the lives of the people and Project Nigeria and Africa, with great honour to the global community.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious Nigerian and Africa’s pride, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, on his 87th birth anniversary.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to bless the literary giant for projecting Nigeria and Africa positively to the world, while wishing him divine health, greater wisdom and service to the nation and humanity,” the governor added. (NAN)

