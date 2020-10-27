Okowa presents N378bn budget for 2021

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday, presented the 2021 budget of N378 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.
Okowa, while presenting the budget, Christened “Budget of Recovery”, said that the figure was N96.1 billion higher than the revised 2020 budget of the state.
He said that the budget was made up of N171.2 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 45 per cent and N207.2 billion capital expenditure, representing 54 per cent.
Okowa explained that the recurrent expenditure was higher than the N152 billion of the 2020 revised budget.
He added that the 2021 capital expenditure of N207.2 billion was also higher than N129.8 billion of the 2020 revised budget.
“The revenue to fund the 2021 budget will be sourced from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), statutory allocation, Value Added Tax and other capital receipts,” he said.
He said that the budget will focus primarily on protecting and supporting the people of the state in a post COVID-19 environment, accelerating infrastructure renewal, enhancing job creation, and engendering social inclusion among others.
“Overall, the 2021 budget, tagged the Budget of Recovery, is predicted on inclusive economic growth that is sustainable and people centred with programmes and policies which would help to increase opportunities for youths, women and unemployed graduates under various jobs and wealth creation programmes among others,” he said.
On the implementation of the 2020 budget, Okowa said that the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the year.
He said that the global surge in infections and fatalities meant that resources, time, personnel and energy were devoted to containing the virus, establishing new medical facilities to house the infected.
”To mitigate the harsh economic effects of the lockdown, the state government distributed food items in all 270 wards of the state,” Okowa said.
He, however, reiterated that the deep economic downturn experienced in 2020 might lingered on for a while.
Chief Sheriff Oboriovwori, the speaker pledged the commitment of the house to work with the executive towards developing the state and promised speedy passage of the budget. (NAN)
Leave a Reply