Okowa mourns TB Joshua

June 7, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of has commiserated with Joshua family and members of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on death of their son, and , Prophet Temitope Joshua.

governor conveyed his condolences statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.

He said that renowned cleric’s demise was shocking, describing it as a huge loss to Christian in and across the world.

Okowa said the deceased would be sorely missed for his humble teachings, meekness and wise counsels, and particularly for his good heart and grandiose philanthropy.

He also commiserated with the government and people of State on the demise of the consummate preacher.

The governor urged the family and the church to be consoled by the virtues of humility, service to humanity and sound biblical teachings that the deceased espoused, working in the Lord’s vineyard until his final call.

He assured the family and SCOAN of the support and prayers of his family and the people of the state at this trying period.

“It with sadness that I, my family, the government and people of with the Christian , the Joshua family and the entire SCOAN on the passing away of renowned televangelist, Prophet Temitope Joshua.

“He was a voice in the Christian where he commanded following, performed miracles and taught the word of God with passion.

“His death, no doubt, a loss not just to his family and the Synagogue Church of All Nations, but to our country and beyond as his teachings and support to the less-privileged would be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his church and entire Christendom for his soul to repose peacefully and for fortitude to the family to bear his demise,” Okowa. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,