Okowa mourns renowned historian, Prof. Obaro Ikime

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condoled with the family of renowned historian, Prof. Obaro Ikime, who passed on Tuesday April 25.

The governor, conveyed his condolences in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday in Asaba.

Okowa noted that the late professor, who hailed from Erowha in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta, was said to have died in Ibadan, at the age of 86.

He said the historical world had lost an enigma whose works would continue to dominate the contemporary Nigerian history.

He described the passage of Ikime as a great loss to the country and the academia, and extolled him for his immense contributions to appropriation of scholarship in the country.

Okowa remarked that the late historian and prolific writer fought hard for the restoration of history into the educational curriculum of the country.

“The historical works of Professor Ikime, promoted Delta, Nigeria and Africa, hence his demise would be felt by many, who benefited immensely from his academic sojourn across the world.

“As a notable historian, Fellow and erstwhile President of the Historical Society of Nigeria.

“The late Prof. Ikime was a consummate patriot, an academic icon, a teacher par excellence and a global authority in history whose publications inspired deep thoughts, especially on social-economic and political themes.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Ikime family and the entire Isoko nation over the passing of a renowned historian and academic giant, Emeritus Professor Obaro Ikime.

“He will be sorely missed by all whose lives he affected in many ways with his historical works,” Okowa said.

The governor urged all who mourn the demise of the late professor to take solace in the fact that he “remains alive through his published works”.

Okowa prayed God to grant his immediate family, the Isoko nation and lovers of history, the strength to bear the irreparable loss, pointing out that his numerous achievements in the academia would continue to be remembered.(NAN)