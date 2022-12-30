Okowa mourns Ohanaeze President, Prof. Obiozor

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Olowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP has condoled with the family of renowned diplomat, scholar and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

According to Okowa, Obiozor reportedly passed on Wednesday at 80, after a brief illness.

The governor’s condolence was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.

He described the deceased as an accomplished and erudite scholar, renowned author and seasoned diplomat, adding that he was an epitome of selflessness and statesmanship.

He said that Nigerians would miss his unblemished services to the nation and to the international community, and prayed that God would raise more persons in Obiozor’s mould in Nigeria’s political and socio-economic firmament.

He joined family members, the academia, the diplomatic community and the Igbo nation in mourning the renowned scholar, who was elected as the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo on Jan. 9, 2021.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condole with the deceased’s family, the academia, ndi Igbo worldwide, particularly Imo state, on the passing of the renowned diplomat and Igbo leader, Professor George Obiozor.

“We received the news of his passing with shock, but thanked God that he lived a life of great impact and contributed immensely to the international diplomacy and national development.

“As a great patriot and elder statesman, Prof. Obiozor made significant contributions to the growth and stability of our nation through his selfless service to the country and humanity.

“As President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, he displayed an uncommon wisdom and irrepressible courage in his service to the Igbo nation.

“He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he impacted and inspired in very many ways,” the governor stated.

Okowa prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed professor, and for God to comfort his family.(NAN)