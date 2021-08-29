Okowa mourns legendary musician, Sir Victor Uwaifo

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has commiserated with the Uwaifo family, Bini kingdom and music buffs, over the passing of legendary musician, Prof. Victor Uwaifo.



The governor’s condolence is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba.



He also condoled with the government and people of Edo on the demise of the renowned musician, a native of Benin, who reportedly died on Saturday after a brief illness.



The late Uwaifo was 80 years old.

Okowa, who expressed shock and sadness at the passing of Uwaifo, said he was a star, whose demise remained a huge loss to lovers of his genre of music.



He noted that the deceased contributed immensely to the entertainment industry and academia, excelling enviably in both.



According to Okowa, Uwaifo was a unique personality, who to the astonishment of many, effectively combined his music career and teaching at the high level, rising to the pinnacle of both.



He said the deceased was a great musician, writer, sculptor and inventor of musical instrument.



The governor said the history of Nigeria’s hall of fame would not be complete without Victor Uwaifo’s name.



He recalled that in recognition of Uwaifo’s versatility, former governor of Edo, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, appointed him as commissioner in charge of Arts, Tourism and Culture, from 2001 to 2003.



“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I offer my deepest condolences to Uwaifo family and friends, including the entertainment industry, where the late veteran musician featured prominently as a forebear.



“The late Sir Victor Uwaifo was one of the country’s iconic musicians and was reputed to have had an illustrious musical career spanning over 55 years.



“He was indeed, a household name with hit-songs like “Joromi”, “Guitar Boy” and “Mamiwater’ and will be greatly missed by lovers of highlife music.



“It is my belief that the late Sir Victor Uwaifo will be long remembered and honoured for his huge impact, not just in entertainment but in the academia,” Okowa said.



He prayed that God would grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Uwaifo and comfort his family and all who mourn him.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...