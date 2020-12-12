Okowa mourns Leadership newspaper publisher, Nda-Isaiah

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condoled the family, management and staff of Leadership Newspapers over the death of the publisher, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Nda-Isaiah died on Friday in Abuja after a brief illness at the age of 58.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, also commiserated with members of Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) the media and All Progressives Congress (APC) on the death of the respected entrepreneur, politician and philanthropist.

Okowa said the late publisher would be greatly missed by all stakeholders in the media industry, especially for his invaluable contributions to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condole with the Nda-Isaiah family, NPAN, entire staff and management of Leadership and National Economy Newspapers over the passing of a great Nigerian, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

“He was a committed Nigerian, a publisher of repute, an astute politician and philanthropist whose commitment to the realisation of a great and truly democratic Nigeria is discernable,” he said.

According to the governor, late Nda-Isaiah was a leading pro-good governance advocate and a consistent voice on contemporary and national policy discuss.

“As we mourn his painful departure, I pray that God will bring solace to his family and members of staff of his media conglomerate who will miss him the most, and grant him eternal rest,” the governor said. (NAN)

