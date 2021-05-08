Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has expressed condolence over the death of former Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan.

This is contained in a condolence massage signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba.



Okowa said that the deceased was a courageous and outspoken politician.



He said that the late politician, who represented Taraba North in the senate from 2011 to 2015 was a great mobiliser of people, especially women.



“I learnt of the passing of Sen. Aisha Alhassan with shock and disbelief.



“She was my colleague at the senate from 2011 to 2015 and was a great politician and patriotic Nigerian who also served the nation as Minister of Women Affairs between 2015 and 2018.



“She will be remembered for her contributions to the Nigerian polity, particularly her advocacy and campaign on the empowerment of women and the challenges they face.



“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I extend my profound condolences to the Alhassan family, the people of Taraba North and the Peoples Democratic Party.



“It is my prayer that God will comfort all those who mourn her exit, and make her good soul repose in His bosom,” Okowa said. (NAN).

