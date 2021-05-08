Okowa mourns ex-minister Aisha Alhassan

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa Delta has expressed condolence over the death former Minister Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan.
is contained  in a condolence massage signed  by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba.


Okowa said that the was a courageous and outspoken politician.


He said that the late politician, who represented Taraba North in the senate from 2011 to 2015 was a great mobiliser , especially women.


“I learnt the passing Sen. Aisha Alhassan with shock and disbelief.


“She was my at the senate from 2011 to 2015 and was a great politician and patriotic who also the nation as Minister of Women Affairs between 2015 and 2018.


“She will be remembered for her contributions to the polity, particularly her advocacy and campaign on the empowerment of women and the challenges they face.


“On behalf of the government and of Delta, I extend my profound condolences to the Alhassan family, the of Taraba North and the Peoples Democratic Party.


“It is my prayer that God will comfort all those who mourn her exit, and her good soul repose in His bosom,” Okowa said. (NAN).

