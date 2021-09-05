Okowa mourns DESOPADEC commissioner,  Akozor

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has expressed sadness over the demise of Mr Ikechukwu Akozor.



Akozor, until his death, was the Commissioner representing Ndokwa nation on the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).



The governor’s condolence was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba.



The governor noted that Akozor reportedly died on Thursday in Asaba after a brief illness.



He commiserated with Ndokwa people and Aboh community in particular, over the demise of the promising politician and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart.



Okowa said that the departed Akozor was a grassroots politician and loyal party man, who did his best in the service to his people.



According to Okowa, the deceased was a thoroughbred politician who worked hard to represent the interests of his people in the Board of DESOPADEC.



“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman and grassroots politician, who passed on shockingly, in Asaba on Thursday.



“The news of his death was shattering. Indeed, Akozor was a gentleman-politician, who distinguished himself in the service of his people as Commissioner representing Ndokwaland on the Board of DESOPADEC.



“As a member of the board, Akozor demonstrated commitment to the course of development of oil-producing communities in the state with his robust contributions.



“It is my prayer that God will grant fortitude to his family and the entire Aboh people to bear the loss,” Okowa said. (NAN).

