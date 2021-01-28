Okowa mourns Delta House Leader, Owhefere

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden demise of the Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere.

The governor’s condolence was conveyed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Owhefere passed on Wednesday night during a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, at 57.

The governor described Owhefere, who until his demise, represented Isoko North constituency, as a committed, hardworking, patriotic and thorough -bred lawmaker who served the state and his constituents diligently.

He said that the deceased lawmaker would be long remembered for his outstanding humility, patriotism and commitment to the handling of the affairs of the Assembly as House Leader from 2015.

“The late Owhefere died when his services to the state and nation were most needed. We mourn our fallen lawmaker who gave his best in service to God and humanity.

“He was a committed and hardworking legislator, who championed the course of his people of Isoko, in particular and the state in general,” the governor said.

Okowa added that Owhefere was a “cerebral lawmaker with enviable competence and pride to the legislative institution”.

He said that the state would miss the competence, dexterity and sagacity of the late lawmaker.

The governor noted that since Owhefere’s emergence as majority leader of the Assembly, he did not leave anyone in doubt as to his capacity to handle matters of development and progress of the state.

“He brought his vast knowledge, experience and worthy ideals to bear in the discharge of the functions of his office as House Leader.

“It is on record that the good and harmonious working relationship between the executive and the legislature in the state was attributable to his ability to navigate the contours of the Assembly as its leader.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I send my profound commiseration to the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, members of the Assembly, the people of Isoko North Constituency and the entire Isoko nation over the demise of Tim Owhefere.

“As we mourn his passage, may the Almighty give his family, Akiewhe-Owhe community, friends, constituents and associates the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor said. (NAN)