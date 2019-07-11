Okowa mourns as ex-Bendel Milad, Husaini Abdullahi dies at 80

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condoled with the government and people of Nassarawa State and Nigerian Navy over the demise of former military governor of defunct Bendel State, Rtd. Vice Admiral Husaini Abdullahi.

Okowa’s condolence was conveyed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, on Thursday in Asaba.

He said that late Abdullahi would be remembered for his sacrifices and good-heartedness; most remarkably in his contributions to the growth and development of the present-day Delta.

The governor said that Abdullahi dedicated his life to the service of the nation which was exemplified by his exceptional career in the military and business world which culminated in his emergence as Chairman of defunct Inland Bank upon retirement.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of his death.

“He was a remarkable officer and a man with strong will and character whose wise counsel will be sorely missed by those his life influenced tremendously.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the exit of a fine officer and elder statesman, Vice Admiral Husaini Abdullahi (rtd).

“My profound condolences to the family, the government and people of Nassarawa state as well as the Nigerian Navy where he had a brilliant career.

“I pray Almighty God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn his demise,” Okowa said. (NAN)

