Okowa mourns aide, Mary Iyasere

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has expressed sadness at the death of his Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development, Mrs Mary Iyasere.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Friday, Okowa described Iyasere, aged 68, as a thoroughbred politician.

Okowa added that Iyasere was a dependable politician and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor noted that Iyasere, also a lawyer and entrepreneur, died on Thursday in Benin during a brief illness.

He commiserated with her family, Orhoakpor community and the entire people of Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, where the deceased hailed from.

Okowa noted that the deceased was the Woman Leader of the PDP in the state from 2003 to 2007.

According to him, Iyasere was a devoted PDP member and contributed immensely to the party’s growth in her ward, local government area and the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a great woman and grassroots politician, who died in Benin on Thursday.

“The news of her death was that of utter bewilderment.

“Indeed, she was a gentlewoman, friendly and receptive to the young and elderly,” he said.

The governor added that Iyasere distinguished herself in the service of PDP and Delta.

“As the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and a member of the state‘s executive council in our first term, Iyasere served diligently and demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state,” he said.

Okowa said that the deceased departed when her services were needed more, adding that the government and people of Delta would miss her.

He prayed God to accept her soul and grant her family, friends and associates the strength to bear the death. (NAN)

