Okowa inaugurates judicial panel of inquiry into Evwreni crisis

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday in Asaba inaugurated a six-member Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the protracted intra-communal crisis in Evwreni community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.



While inaugurating the panel, Okowa charged them to establish the remote and immediate causes of the conflict in Evwreni community.



He charged the panel to ascertain the roles played by various individuals, groups and their sponsors in the crisis and apportion blames where necessary.



He said the panel should also look into and resolve other issues as a means of bringing lasting peace to the community.



He announced Justice Michael Obi as Chairman and Mr Theophilus Aguonye as Secretary.



Other members of the panel are: Mr Peter Isibor, Mr Jadin Ebinum, Mr Francis Itua (Representing the Commissioner of Police) and Mr Monday Obol, (Representing the Director, State Security Services, DSS).



“It is indeed very disheartening that at a time government is considering various developmental programmes and projects that the administration has brought to the people for our overall prosperity, the Evwreni crisis has continued to linger.



” And it even degenerated to the point of wanton destruction of lives and property.



“Peace is vital for development and progress of the institution and the distortion of peace in any part of the state is antithetical to the vision of this government.



“Therefore, we owe it a duty to take measures to stem the apparent slide into chaos and I expect this panel which has been carefully put together to help us analyse the issues and provide recommendations that will bring an end to the lingering crisis,” he said.



Okowa charged the panel to carry out the assignment with utmost commitment and to discharge their duties without fear or favour and to conclude the assignment within six weeks.



Responding on behalf of members, Obi, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them by entrusting them with the assignment.



“We will swing into action immediately and we will discharge our duties diligently and with the utmost sense of responsibility and fairness, and without any fear or favour to bring peace to the troubled community, ” the chairman said.(NAN).

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...