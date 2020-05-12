Okowa inaugurates 5 judges, charges against frivolous injunctions

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has sworn in five new judges in the state, charging them to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

The governor, who performed the swearing in on Monday in Asaba in strict adherance to World standard rules against Coronavirus disease, charged the bench to avoid frequent adjournment of cases.

He said that the five new judges were appointed in line with procedures for such appointments as enshrined in Section 271, sub-section (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He said that the appointees possessed proven track record of performance, critical thinking skills and the noble temperament expected of judges.

The governor, while congratulating the judges, said that their appointments were rewards for their years of diligence, patience and determination to excel.

“As you begin your journey as privileged Members of the Bench, I expect you to continue in the same spirit of hard work, excellence and perseverance that fetched you this elevation.

“You must see this promotion for what it is, a call to more work and higher responsibilities, therefore, you cannot afford to be complacent.

“In the discharge of your duties as judges, you must consistently exhibit the qualities of open-mindedness, transparency, punctuality and firmness.

“Your job as judges will further challenge your intellect, task your patience, demand greater resourcefulness and most importantly, test your value system.

“I expect you to maintain a high level of discipline and personal integrity. Your ethical conduct must always be above board; make it a point of duty to shun every appearance of temptation, bearing in mind that justice for one is justice for all,”Okowa said.

He recalled his admonition to judges appointed in 2018, saying “one of the things you must guard against is the frivolous use of injunctions.

“And the frequent adjournments of cases, which not only leads to delay and congested courts, but has also contributed to negative perception of the judiciary in the court of public opinion.

“You have an obligation to see to it that justice is not only served but it is also seen to be served so that the judiciary does not lose the confidence of the public from which it ultimately derives its authority.”

Responding on behalf of the new judges, Justice Emmanuel Dolor thanked God and those who made it possible for them to emerge as judges and assured that they would carry out their duties without fear or favour.

The new judges are: Ighoverio Aruoriwo, Emmanuel Dolor, Onome Marshal-Umukoro, Veronica Agboje and Ferdinand Enenmo.(NAN)

