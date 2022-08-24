Okowa felicitates Sultan of Sokoto at 66

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on his 66th birth anniversary.



Okowa, who is also Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), congratulated the Sultan in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.



He lauded the Sultan for his amazing efforts at promoting and advancing the course of peace, unity and positive development in the country.



He said that Nigerians at all levels appreciated the Sultan for his immense contributions toward building bridges of unity and peaceful coexistence among the citizenry.



According to him, the Sultan has continued to demonstrate patriotism and statesmanship which reflect in his positive disposition toward resolution of issues impeding socio-economic recovery in the country and desirable social mobilisation of the people.



He described the Sultan as a nationalist whose voice is a tonic for total reintegration in the country.



“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I felicitate with his Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji (Dr) Sa’ad Abubakar III, the government, people and the Sokoto Emirate Council, on the occasion of your 66th birth anniversary.



“Your Eminence, we appreciate your usual timely and wise counseling on national issues which no doubt has kept leaders in check at all times.



“As head of Jama’atu Nasirl Islam, President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and co-Chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, we acknowledge your exemplary role in ensuring peaceful co-existence and religious harmony among citizens.



“As you continue to use your exalted throne to promote peace, unity and positive development in the Caliphate and across our nation, be rest assured of the support, partnership and cooperation of the government and people of Delta,” he said.



The governor prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the Sultan more years of good health to continue in his many services to the nation.(NAN)

