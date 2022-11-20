Okowa felicitates Jonathan at 64

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 65 years.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, lauded the former Nigerian leader for his stellar accomplishments in peace and international mediations.

He said Jonathan’s rising profile in international diplomacy and in restoration of peace and democracy across Africa was as burgeoning as it was impactful and uplifting for him and Nigeria.

He said the former president’s spectacular role as ECOWAS peace envoy in Mali had remained outstanding and worthy of commendation.

According to the governor, Jonathan’s exemplary conduct and peaceful disposition aided the institutionalisation of democracy and improvement of elections in Nigeria and Africa through his personal sacrifice and leadership by example.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our leader and statesman, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as he celebrates his 65th birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, it is with great pleasure that I celebrate you for your laudable role in deepening democracy in our dear country and Africa.

“Your administration when you held sway as president of our great country, Nigeria, has continued to be a reference point as the government that exalted the rule-of-law and respected freedom of expression.

“As our dear former president clocks 65 years today, it is my prayer and that of many Nigerians, that God will continue to strengthen him in his commitment to ensuring greater peace, good governance and enduring democracy in Africa.

“In doing so, we pray that Almighty God will give him good health and longer life for greater service to humanity,” he said. (NAN)

