Okowa felicitates Ibori at 64

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta’s Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated former Delta governor, Chief James Ibori, as he clocks 64 years.

Okowa’s felicitation is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Wednesday in Asaba.

The governor lauded Ibori for his pioneering leadership in the state in the current democratic dispensation.

He described him as an exemplary and influential leader who left indelible footprints of service in Delta and in humanity.

Okowa said the former governor, whom he served as commissioner for two terms, laid the foundation for a greater and stronger Delta.

According to him, Chief Ibori is Delta’s indefatigable leader and pathfinder who built bridges of unity across the state and across country.

“His contributions to the growth and development of Delta through economic and social infrastructure remains unquantifiable as many of his legacy projects still dot the state’s landscape.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our dear leader, patriot and statesman, Chief James Onanefe Ibori on the occasion of his 64th birth anniversary.

“As the leader of modern Delta, I must commend the prescient and insightful leadership that you exhibited throughout your eight years as governor.

“You laid the foundation of the desired Delta with bridges of unity built among the diverse ethnic groups.

“It is my prayer that God Almighty will grant you long life, good health and wisdom to keep serving Delta people, Nigerians and God,’’ Okowa said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

