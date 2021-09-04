Okowa felicitates Boss Mustapha at 65

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has felicitated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, as he clocks 65 years.

The governor’s message is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika and made available to newsmen in Asaba on Saturday.

Okowa said that Mustapha remained an amiable and illustrious Nigerian committed to the growth and development of the country.

He said that the SGF has an outstanding performance as a public servant of repute and has contributed immensely to stabilising the polity.

Okowa commended Mustapha, who is also the Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, for leading the fight against the pandemic through the coordination of his team.

He said that Mustapha, an astute lawyer, boardroom guru and politician, was a sublime and gentle goal-getter, who had ingratiated himself to many through his humility.

Okowa wished him more fruitful years of contributing to nation-building.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate my brother and friend, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, on his 65th birth anniversary.

“You have made invaluable contributions to nation-building, especially with your invaluable coordination of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“You have also demonstrated a strong commitment to the growth and development of our dear country with your contributions as a distinguished public servant.

“On this special day of your 65th birth anniversary, it is my prayer that God will grant you many more years in good health to continue to render greater service to God and humanity,” Okowa said. (NAN)

