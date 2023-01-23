Okowa expresses confidence of PDP’s Victory in Feb. 25 polls

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP has expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential election.

Okowa stated this on Monday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika after the governor inspected the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, venue of the PDP Presidential Mega Rally on Tuesday.

The governor said that his conviction was based on the general acceptance of the party across the country.

He said the PDP would provide Nigerians with all-inclusive and purposeful leadership that the country yearned for.

He said the warm reception and support the PDP had been reviewing across the country showed that Nigerians had become optimistic about the need for positive change.

According to him the party was determined to rescue the nation and deliver good governance to the people.

The vice presidentual candidate said the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar knew the path to Nigeria’s recovery and would work with him and other citizens to recover, reset and rebuild the country.

“What we are seeing today is not the Nigeria that we dreamt about with the high level of insecurity and the disunity amongst the people.

“The fact that we cannot trust ourselves anymore because of the non-inlcusiveness in government, that obviously is not the Nigeria we thought about, ” Okowa said.

He said that Nigeria’s economy was in great shambles, adding that it would take the next PDP administration a lot of work, working also with Nigerians to get the country out of the woods.

“The economy is definitely messed up but we believe that by God’s grace and with the programme that we have, we can take Nigerians out of where we are to the new process of rebuilding our great nation,” he said.

The governor said the party also believed that for the nation to function properly, the issue of restructuring and devolution of powers to states and local government areas must be taken seriously.

“This is important because the more resources and the more powers and activities at the local and state levels, the more Nigerians can actually grow while competing with each other.

“We also believe in a private sector led economy and in so doing we must provide the enabling environment and that enabling environment is not what it is today, ” he stated.

According to him there are lots of things that need to be done.

“The reception across the country has been very good and we still have a lot of work to be done to let Nigerians know exactly what the situation is and the pathway to recovery.

“We believe that Atiku Abubakar is a very experienced man in government and the private sector.

“We also believe that with his level of experience and capacity working with myself and other Nigerians including the Organised Private Sector, the youths and the women folk, we can turn things around for the country.

“If we all work truthfully together in a government that will be purposeful and all-inclusive we believe that we would be able to rescue and recover Nigeria from where it is today,” he said.

On preparations for the rally, Okowa expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at the venue and expressed hope that the party would have a very successful rally on Tuesday Jan. 24.(NAN)