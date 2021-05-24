Okowa describes Justice Umukoro as an erudite jurist

May 24, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



. Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday described the Chief of Delta, Justice Marshal Umukoro, as an erudite jurist whose contributions to the of the state’s judiciary would remain indelible.

is contained in a message of congratulations 65th of Justice Umukoro by Okowa’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba.

Okowa said Justice Umukoro’s service to the state culminated in his appointment as Chief in 2015.

lauded Umukoro, whose 2021 birth anniversary coincided with his retirement from civil service of the State, on his many accomplishments including the recent granting of full autonomy to the state’s judiciary under his astute watch.

“By all standards, you have made your mark in the judiciary as a Chief and life bencher.

must thank God over the years, you have used your privileged position to render service to our great state and humanity.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, join your professional colleagues, and friends in commemorating the 65th anniversary of your birth.

“As you celebrate milestone and as you bow out on retirement, it is my prayer God will continue to bless you and grant you greater wisdom in your future capacities you may serve the state, country and humanity.”(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,