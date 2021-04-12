Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated a Niger Delta activist and ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, on the occasion of 50th birthday.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Monday in Asaba, said that Ekpemupolo remained an illustrious son of Niger Delta, who had contributed immensely to the peace and development of the zone.

He said that Tompolo’s crave for development of Niger Delta compelled him to embrace the presidential amnesty offered by the Federal Government to armed agitators in the zone in 2009, thereby ending the near-intractable militancy in the area.

“Tompolo contributed hugely to the restoration and sustenance of peace in Delta, while his swift intervention in one of those “tough times’’ helped to nip a dangerously brewing crisis in the state and the zone in the bud,” he said.

Okowa urged him to continue to do good, as it was fulfilling and rewarding to be benevolent “especially now that you have attained the golden age.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I felicitate an illustrious son of Niger Delta, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, on the occasion of his 50th birth anniversary.

“Tompolo, as he is fondly called, is an embodiment of peace and has contributed greatly to the peace and development of the oil-rich Niger Delta and has continued to partner governments in the maintenance of peace in the region. We are grateful to him for his support.

“As he celebrates his golden jubilee, it is my prayer and that of the people of Delta that God will continue to bless him with good health and wisdom to continue in his service to humanity,” he stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

