Okowa congratulates President Buhari at 78

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari as he turns 78 on Thursday.

The governor’s felicitation was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that Buhari’s administration had continued to make progress in some key infrastructure areas, especially the railways and second Niger Bridge and urged him to remain unrelenting in his service to the nation.

According to Okowa, the president’s patriotic service to the nation has impacted positively in some sectors of the economy.

“On the occasion of your 78th birth anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, I heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the government and people of Delta.