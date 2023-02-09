Okowa congratulates new NLC President, Ajaero 

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated newly elected President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Okowa said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday, in Asaba.

He noted that, Ajaero until his election by consensus at the 13th National Delegates Conference on Wednesday in Abuja, was the Deputy President of NLC and General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

Okowa said that Ajaero’s election was well-deserved considering his outstanding contributions to labour movement in Nigeria over the years.

He said that the emergence of Ajaero as the new labour leader came at a time the people needed organised labour to fight for solutions to the plethora of challenges bedevilling the nation.

He urged him to rise to the occasion and provide the much needed leadership to engage governments at all levels for the good of the nation, particularly workers in the country.

He said that his administration would continue to partner labour to better the lot of workers in the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a dogged Comrade in the struggle, Mr Joe Ajaero, on his election as the sixth President of NLC.

“Your election is coming at a time when Nigerians needed the organised labour to fight for their interests and I have no doubt that you will live up to expectations.

“As an administration, we have continued to partner labour leaders to better the lots of workers, and I also use this opportunity to congratulate our immediate past President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, for successfully completing his tenure in office.

“It is my prayer that God will grant you the wisdom and knowledge to lead Nigerian workers, especially at these troubled times,” Okowa said.(NAN)