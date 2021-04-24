Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated the matriarch of the Elumelu family, Mrs Suzanne Elumelu, as she clocks 93.



The governor’s felicitation message is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday, in Asaba.



Okowa joined family and friends of the great mother of five, including Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr Tony Elumelu and the Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, in celebrating the nonagenarian.



He lauded Mama Elumelu for her dedication and commitment in raising a strong and successful family, particularly in ensuring that her children were educated.



According to him, the celebrant’s industry and care for the future of her children culminated in their impressive successes in various fields of endeavour.



“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious mother and nonagenarian, Mama Suzanne Elumelu, on her 93rd birth anniversary.



“I commend Mama for her dexterity and undaunting spirit, because in spite of her early widowhood, she stood in the gap by ensuring that her children succeeded in life.



“The story of mama’s success against all odds will continue to inspire many families, while the virtues of fear of God, dedication and hard work which she epitomised in her younger years will continue to be an example for mothers,” Okowa said.



He prayed that God would grant her longer life, filled with joy and good health to enjoy the fruits of her labour further.(NAN).

