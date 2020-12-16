Okowa congratulates Justice Commissioner, Mrakpor, 6 others on elevation to SAN

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, of Delta has congratulated the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Peter Mrakpor and six others from the state on their elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The governor’s felicitation was convyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Tuesday in Asaba.

Okowa said that he received with joy, the news of the appointment of the seven illustrious Deltans to the enviable position of Learned Silks.

He described the new SANs as outstanding lawyers whose contributions to the legal profession remained inspiring.

The governor urged the new SANs to continue to be worthy ambassadors of Delta, adding that they should join others to ensure that there was high professionalism in the temple of justice.

“As a state, we are proud to see our sons and those living and practicing in our state, making real progress in the latest appointments to Silk.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Messrs Peter Mrakpor, Festus Emiri, Joseph Abugu, Robert Emukpoeruo, Richard Ahonaruogho, Jean Chiazor-Anishere and Uzoma Azikiwe on their elevation to the prestigious Inner Bar.

“Your sound command of the practice and ethics of the legal profession undoubtedly earned you your promotion to the enviable rank of Senior Advocate.

“I must remind our new Silks that their conferment comes with a privilege which puts them in an onerous position of responsibility to provide leadership,” Okowa added.(NAN).