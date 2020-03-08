Okowa congratulates his deputy on Peace Award

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, on his conferment with the Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Award 2019.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba lauded Otuaro’s contribution to the restoration of peace in Niger Delta.

The award organised by the Daily Independent Newspapers Limited, was presented to Otuaro on Saturday at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

He described his deputy as a dependable ally and trusted partner, for building a “Stronger Delta” vision.

He noted that Otuaro’s outstanding patriotism, humility and support to the administration stood him out as a good Peace Ambassador of not just the Niger Delta but the entire Nigeria.

The governor said that he was grateful to God for giving him Otuaro as deputy and pray that God would grant him more wisdom as they journey together to build a “stronger Delta”.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my amiable Deputy Governor, a party stalwart and leader of inestimable value.

“Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro as you are conferred with the Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Award 2019 by the Daily Independent Newspapers Limited.

“Your Excellency, your indefatigable role as the Deputy Governor of our dear state and as Chairman of the Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facilities Vandalism, you saved our state and country from huge revenue losses.

“When you helped to resolve the crisis with the agitators.

“These all-important roles have contributed immensely to the remarkable achievements recorded by our administration.

“As you deservedly celebrate this award, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more achievements,” he said. (NAN).