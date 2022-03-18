Okowa congratulates Gov. Soludo

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Anambra counterpart, Prof. Charles Soludo and his Deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, on their inauguration and assumption of office.The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Friday in Asaba, said that Soludo’s emergence as governor was epoch making.

He lauded the Aguata-born economist and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria for his vision and promise of making Anambra a mega industrialised economy.Okowa said that though Soludo was coming into government at a time the economy of the country was at an all-time low, and insecurity a major challenge in the country.He, however, expressed hope that the renowned Professor of Economics would use his wealth of experience to change the narrative in Anambra.

He expressed optimism of a greater cooperation between Delta and Anambra, adding that as neighbours, they had so much to share.“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate my brother, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo and his deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, on their assumption of office.“

As neighbours, I look forward to greater cooperation and integration to make life meaningful for our people,” Okowa said while wishing Soludo a successful term in office. (NAN)

