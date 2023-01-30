Okowa condoles with Nasarawa Gov. over son’s death

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with his Nasarawa counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, on the death of his first son, Hassan Abdullahi-Sule.

Okowa, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Sunday in Asaba, described the passing away of Hassan as ‘very heart-breaking.’

He urged the father and siblings of the deceased to take courage in the fact that “God gives life and takes it.”

The governor, who described the late Hassan as a promising, humble and friendly young man, prayed to God to forgive his shortcomings, grant him rest and comfort the family.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with my brother governor, Abdullahi Sule, on the untimely demise of his son, Hassan.

“It is never the prayer or wish of any parent to bury his/her children but God alone knows His plans for His people.

“As a state, we are with you in prayers throughout these trying times.

“May God grant you and Nasarawa First Lady, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi-Sule, the entire family, the people of Akwanga Local Government Area and the state at large the fortitude to bear this great loss,” Okowa said. (NAN)