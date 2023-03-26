Okowa condoles Ogun Govt, Yoruba nation over Diya’s demise

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with Ogun Government, Diya’s family of Odogbolu and people of the state on the passing of retired Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya.

The governor’s condolence was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba.

He recalled that Diya, who was Chief of General Staff during late Gen. Sani Abacha regime from November 1993 to December, 1997, reportedly died at a Lagos hospital on Sunday morning, after a brief illness, few days to his 79th birth anniversary.

Okowa also condoled with the people of Odogbolu community, saying that the news of Diya’s death was saddening, especially as the nation was currently in dire need of the wise counseling of well-meaning Nigerians, including the deceased.

He, however, remarked that the memories of the departed general would remain immortal, and urged Nigerians and the Yoruba race in particular, to remember him for his illustrious contributions to the unity of Nigeria and sanctity of its sovereignty.

“We are extremely proud of the outstanding contributions of Diya to the Nigerian Army where he served in different capacities from 1964 to 1997, including as Vice Chairman, Provincial Ruling Council in 1994.

“He was also Military Governor of Ogun from January, 1984 to August, 1985.

“Diya had an illustrious military career and served the nation with full dedication and commitment to duty.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I send my deepest condolences to the Diya family, the Yoruba nation and the people of Odogbolu where he hails from,” the governor said.

He prayed to Almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.(NAN)