Okowa condoles Adeboye over son’s death

May 7, 2021



 Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye  over the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Okowa’s condolence message contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Friday in Asaba.

He said that the news of the untimely passing of Dare came as a great shock.

The governor described the incident as “ tragedy’’, and urged the Adeboyes to be strong as no one question God.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, send my profound to Papa Adeboye and family as well as the RCCG .

“The news of the very sad incident came as a terrible shock and has left us bewildered.

send our and support to his family and the entire RCCG family at this difficult time, and join in supplication to God Almighty for succour to the family.

 Dare’s soul peacefully in the bosom of our Lord and He grant fortitude to the loved ones he left behind,’’ Okowa said. (NAN)

