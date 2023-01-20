Okowa celebrates Owhorode of Olomu at 106

By Edeki Igafe

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has

congratulated the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, Richard Layieguen, Ovie Ogoni-Oghoro I, on his 106th birth anniversary.

Okowa congratulated the king in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Friday and made available to newsmen in Asaba.

Okowa who is also the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lauded the royal father on his contributions to the prevailing peace in the state.

He described him as a bridge-builder, quintessential elder statesman and royal cannon who had attained a great landmark age in his journey of life.

The governor noted that since ascending the ancient throne of his forefathers, the reign of the traditional ruler had been very beneficial to his kingdom in particular and the Urhobo people.

According to him, the Olomu king who is also the Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers had in the past 35 years on the throne contributed immensely to the growth and development of his kingdom and the Urhobo nation.

He said the royal father deserved to be celebrated on this special occasion of his birth anniversary.

Okowa said that he joined the royal family, the people of Olomu Kingdom at home and in the diaspora and the entire Urhobo nation in celebrating the centenarian king.

He prayed that God would continue to bless the notable traditional ruler with greater wisdom, good health and strength to continue leading the people of his kingdom.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I warmly felicitate with Richard Layieguen, Ovie Ogoni-Oghoro I, OON, the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, on his 106th birth anniversary.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless you with more wisdom and good health as you continue to ensure that your domain is peaceful for the growth and development of your people, the Urhobos and their neighbours,” Okowa said. (NAN)