Okowa backs skills aquisition for Corps members in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has reinterated his administration’s commitment to enhance skills aquisition for corps members in the state

At the induction ceremony of Batch ‘B’ stream1, held in Issele Uku community orientation camp, National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Okowa emphasized the need for the corps members to be actively involved in skills aquisition training as measures for their productivity.

“I implore the corps members to take the opportunity into the skills aquisition training in the camp seriously to sharpen their knowledge in productivity after their NYSC in the state.

“Government will continue to create the enabling environment for youths to maximize their portentials for self realization and self actualization in skills aquisition.

“My administration will at all costs add values to your training in the camp and through out your service in the state”, Okowa stressed.

Governor Okowa represented by the Secretary to the state Government (SSG), Barr Chiedu Ebie urged the corps members not to be distracted by the little inconveniences at the camp, rather be focused on the attainment of the intended objectives.

“Your call to orientation service therefore requires sacrifices, dedication and perseverance.

Government will continue to do everything possible to ensure that the welfare of corps members is enhanced.

Stakeholders in both Public and Private sectors will be encouraged to invest in NYSC scheme through the sponsorship of its programmes as way of contributing to the development of youths in the country,’ the governor added

Okowa also disclosed that he will continue to with the tradition of acknowledging and rewarding outstanding performamce of corps members in all the areas of service to the state.

In his remarks, the state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Omotade Ayodele Benjamin said 2,394 corps members were inducted as the orientation programmes was designed as entry point of graduate youths of the country.

He said that the critical component of the nation building objective of the orientation course will be achieved through conscious promotion of activities that will engender oneness among the corps members.

“Orientation course is meant to expose and build the corps members up physically and mentally to surmount the challeges of the service year,” he said

