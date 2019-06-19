Okowa appoints Monye, Emu, Ofoburuku, Aguariacwodo others Aides

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria Delta state governor,Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has appointed Sylvester Monye, Kingsley Emu, Emmanuel Aguariacwodo, Efe Ofoburuku, Hon Emmanuel Okoro as Special Advisers.

Barr Chiedu Ebie, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), in a statement issued and signed, a copy made available to Journalists on Wednesday in Asaba, said the appointees will be inaugurated next week.

Ebie explained that the appointment of the Special Advisers was based on merit, especially with their political track records.

