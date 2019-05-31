Okowa appoints Ebie, SSG, makes other key appointments

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has announced the appointment of Hon. Chiedu Ebie as Secretary to the State Government .

In a statement on Friday signed by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr. Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, Governor Okowa, also approved the following key appointments which take immediate effect: Olorugun David Edevbie, Chief OF Staff; and . Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Senior Political Adviser.

The governor in the statement said that the appointments take immediate effect.

