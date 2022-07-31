Okotie to Shehu Sani: I am not seeking power



Rev Chris Okotie has reacted to widely held views that he is seeking political power with his call for an Interim Government.



Recently, Senator Shehu Sani urged the Reverend in a tweet to jettison his interim government campaign and revive his FRESH party and join the Presidential race.



Speaking through his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, Okotie said , although he appreciates the contribution of individuals to the debate, the objective of his campaign is to sell the idea of restructuring, reconstruction and reconciliation through the inauguration of an Interim Government, not that he is seeking political office.



Okotie reiterated his stand as often stated in his media interviews that he set up FRESH just to have a platform to promote his concept, not to win an election.



He opined that any serious -minded observer knows that no candidate can win a Presidential election outside of the platforms of the two dominant parties – APC and the PDP. He said that if President Muhammadu Buhari had contested on the platform of FRESH he would have lost as only the two dominant parties have the capacity to win a major election like the presidential election.



Okotie explained that Nigerians should join the conversation that he is promoting to engender true change and bring the much desired peace, development and prosperity to Nigerians

