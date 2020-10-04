Okoronkwo emerges UNN alumni national president

Mr Ben Okoronkwo has been re-elected as National President, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Alumni Association to serve for another two years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that delegates that voted during the election on Saturday were drawn from UNN alumni branches from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Returning Officer, Alhaji Abdullahi Yunusa, an external member of of UNN Governing Council, who announced the result said Okoronkwo scored 141 votes of delegates accredited for the poll.

“Mr Ben Okoronkwo scored 141 of votes cast to emerge as National President, to serve for another two years.

“On the powers conferred on me by UNN Governing Council as the Returning Officer of this election, I hereby declare Okoronkwo as the president-elect of UNN Alumni association election 2020. “I commend all delegates for conducting themselves in peaceful and orderly manner that made the election to be free and fair,” he said.

Other officers elected include: Mr Chris Nwokocha, National Secretary, Mrs Adora Ogbu, National Treasurer and Prof. Anelem Onyimonyi, South East zonal Vice-president. NAN reports that all the elected were unopposed although delegates voted to fulfill the constitutional provision of UNN Alumni association.

In his acceptance speech Okoronkwo thanked the delegates for the confidence they have in his ability to continue to handle the office by massively voting for him. “I am humbled and overwhelmed on the confidence the alumni have in me which you have demonstrated in voting for me.

“I commend the governing council of UNN for its commitment to see that this election is conducted as well as coming to observe the election to ensure it is free and fair,” he said. Okoronkwo pledged to carry everybody along as well as ensure that the alumni continued to contribute toward the development of UNN.

In an interview with newsmen, Rev Charles Ibezie, Deputy Registrar, Council Affairs in UNN, who was one of the observers sent by governing council described the election as credible, free and fair.

“The council sent me to come and observe the election and report back to it.

“I observed the election from stages of accreditation, voting, counting of votes and announcement of results, the entire process is free and fair.

“I commend delegates across the country for conducting themselves in peaceful and orderly election,” he said.

NAN reports that other delegates interviewed described the election as credible, free and fair.

The new executive took the oath of office administered by Mr Matthew Obayi, the Director of Legal Services in UNN, who is also a member of the Governing Council. (NAN)