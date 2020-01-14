Okorocha’s in-law withdraws appeal against Ihedioha

In-law of former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha and governorship candidate of Action. Alliance in 2019 election, Uche Nwosu, has withdrawn his appeal against the victory of Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

His counsel, Solomon Umoh (SAN), announced the decision on Tuesday, when he appeared before a seven-man panel of justices of the Supreme Court.

“Based on the judgment of this court in appeal SC. 1384/2019 delivered on December 20, 2019, and subsequently, on my advice to my client, we have decided to withdraw this appeal,” he said.