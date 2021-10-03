The College of Bishops, Imams and Clergy Council (CBICCN) has commended Sen. Rochas Okorocha (APC-Imo West) for his contributions to the promotion of national cohesion and unity.

The council said that Okorocha, a former governor of Imo, had been playing crucial roles in national development in various ways in his personal, business and political activities.

This is contained in a statement issued by Bishop Abel King and Muhammed Abubarkar, President and National Coordinator of the council, on Sunday in Abuja.

The council described Okorocha, ” as a true hero and a worthy leader who has demonstrated commitment to advancing national interest at all times.”

The clerics had during a prayer rally to mark the senator’s 59th birthday, beseeched the almighty God to preserve the life of Okorocha for the betterment of Nigeria’s future.

“Only if we have a few people with the cosmopolitan mindset of Sen. Rochas Okorocha that Nigeria will be a much better place for all of us.

“Both the Christian and Muslim clerics are gathered here to partake in this very historic prayer for Rochas Okorocha.

” The Rochas Foundation college exemplifies the hero in Okorocha. He is a leader whose humanity and love transcend religion, politics and ethnicity.”

The clergy further urged Okorocha,” to continue to avail himself for national service until national unity and cohesion are restored, while national heritage is redeemed.” (NAN)

