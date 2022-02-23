Okorocha a candidate for Nigerian youths– Policy Analyst

By Femi Ogunshola

Mr Kufre James, a Public Policy Analyst, has described Sen. Rochas Okorocha’s 2023 presidential bid as being for the country’s teeming youths.

James said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja against the backdrop of many different aspirants showing interest in the 2023 presidential elections.

He said that Okorocha understood that true allegiance is owed to the people and to the constitution, adding that this had made him to be the candidate for the youth.

He said that when Okorocha was Governor of Imo state, he showed remarkable courage as leader, adding that he carried out robust and courageous town-planning expansion in the state.

According to him, Okorocha is very deliberate and careful in doing the work, adding that it became an architectural delight to experts in town planners.

He added that such kind of courage and vision was essential and necessary for today’s president, stressing that he placed a high premium on education.

To him, Okorocha wants a highly motivated and educated populace to spur high tech boom and bring rapid economic development to the country.

He stated that Okorocha had elaborated on his plans for security, on law and order, on what to do to grow the economy and achieve greatness.

He described him as a choice that satisfied the zoning consensus without sacrificing merit, while calling on spirited Nigerians to rally support for him.(NAN)

