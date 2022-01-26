Okonkwo Seeks Government Support for Investors in Enugu State

Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has called for the support of the Enugu State government towards driving investments to the state.

Speaking when he led a team of management of the airline on a courtesy visit to the state governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at Government House Enugu on Tuesday, Dr. Okonkwo said government support will encourage more investments into the state.



Disclosing that United Nigeria Airlines had chosen Enugu as its operational hub because of his love in the development of opportunities that abound in the southeast of Nigeria and the state in particular, Okonkwo said his airline was interested in expanding its investments in Enugu with the construction of a Maintenance and Repair Organization (MRO) unit of the airline.



Noting that an MRO will create more jobs and expand opportunities for both expatriates and indigenes of the state, Okonkwo said that the company was desirous of government support towards setting up the aircraft maintenance outfit.

He said that the setting up of the corporate headquarters of the airline in Enugu state had already opened up employment opportunities for people of the state, adding that the company has been a responsible corporate citizen which is desirous of creating more opportunities for the people and contributing to the positive growth of the revenue base of the state.



Okonkwo lauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his leadership focus and vision which has seen the state rank as one of the most peaceful states and better positioned to attract more investments.



In his remark, the Enugu state governor lauded Dr. Okonkwo for making the state the operational hub of his airline adding that the decision was appropriate given the states pre-eminent place in the history of the southeast region.

Promising to encourage every investor who is desirous of bringing more business to the state, Governor Ugwuanyi acknowledge that tax from the airline had impacted positively on the internally generate revenue of Enugu State.



He said the doors of the state are opened to every investor adding that the state government would do all that is in its powers to encourage more businesses to bring their corporate headquarters to Enugu state.



He said the state boasts of very many investment opportunities adding that return on investments in Enugu state had quadrupled in the past five years.



Governor Ugwuanyi said the state government would work with the management of United Nigeria Airlines to achieve objectives of choosing the state ahead of others in the choice of its operational hub.

