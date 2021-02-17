Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, case of shattering glass ceiling — Financial consultant

Mr Ona Ohimor, a Financial Consultant has described the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as a case of shattering the glass ceiling. Ohimor in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, said it was a welcomed development that should gladden the hearts of not just Nigerians but Africans and all women in general. He, however, said that the impact her appointment would have on the Nigerian economy and free trade remained to be seen.

“In her role as director-general, it will be expected that she will ensure free trade delivers the best possible outcomes for the majority across the globe. “Some significant reforms are needed for the WTO to really deliver results, I sincerely hope she will work to deliver the much needed reforms.” Stating one of the needed reforms, he said the process for resolving trade disputes could be reformed to ensure quicker resolution of disputes. He added that a process that would ensure that nations avail themselves of the available mechanisms rather than resorting to other means should be employed.

On his part, Prof. Lanre Olaniyan of the Department of Economics, University of Ibadan, said Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment was good for Nigeria as it boosted the image and capability of the country. He, however, said that the WTO needed rejig and deliberate action and policies that the new director-general was expected to drive. “I expect her to be able to bring WTO back to the commanding heights of trade facilitation and negotiations around the world. “With the way WTO is structured, Nigeria will have to up her game in the various negotiation rounds and its influence and activities in Africa and ECOWAS to be able to benefit fully.

“The share of Nigeria in global trade is really small and this will shape out activities and actions within the WTO and not just because a Nigerian is the director-general,” he added. NAN reports that the WTO General Council agreed by consensus to select Okonjo-Iweala as the organisation’s seventh director-general.

When she takes office on March 1, she will become the first woman and the first African to be chosen as director-general. Her term, renewable, will expire on Aug. 31, 2025. She served twice as Nigeria’s finance minister from 2003-2006, 2011-2015, and briefly foreign minister in 2006, the first woman to hold both positions. (NAN)