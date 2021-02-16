Mr Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra says the emergence of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation will open new opportunities for Nigeria. Obi, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP in the 2019 elections, in a congratulatory message described Okonjo-Iweala’s selection as historic being the first female and first African to occupy the position of D-G of WTO. He said that Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination and selection were apt as she had great knowledge and experience having excelled in previous assignments.

He said he had no doubt in the ability of the former finance minister to excel, which was why he drummed support for her since inception. “Ngozi had always been known to shine brilliantly wherever she found herself; I have high confidence that she has the ability to draw from her knowledge, skills and wide experience from the economic and financial sectors to lead the WTO to greater heights. “Her track record of success, both in Nigeria as Finance Minister and across the world where she successfully served in various high profile positions in many global organisations and agencies, including the World Bank, stood her out as the right candidate for the job,” he said.

Obi, who said her choice was a victory of merit over sentiments, commended WTO member-nations for opting for Okonjo-Iweala whom he described as a capable person for the job. “I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising the great potential in Okonjo-Iweala and nominating her for the job, her emergence in the position is a huge blessing to the country.

“May God grant you the wisdom and strength to succeed in this globally powerful organisation,” he said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okonjo-Iweala was on Monday confirmed as the next WTO D-G with effect from March 1.(NAN)