Okonjo-Iweala, Ekeinde, Agboola, among Forbes Africa’s 100th innovation, icons’ list

April 7, 2021



Managing Director of the World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, listens to a statement, during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2009. (AP Photo/Keystone/Alessandro Della Bella)

The Director General the World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Omotola Ekeinde, Burna Boy, were among those that made the Forbes Africa’s “100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons from Africa list”.


 The globali media company and American business magazine, Forbes also named Chimamanda Adichie, Davido, Wizkid, Olugbenga Agboola, and Mr Eazi, among those that made the list.


Forbes focuses most times on listing and ranking on areas like business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, and marketing.


The magazine on its official Twitter account @Forbesafrica said the recently recognized 100 innovations, inventions and icons across various was  a way celebrating the creativity the African mind.


 “This also include the award-winning ideas that had defined the African continent and influential role models that spelt Africa’s growth over the last decade.


Reacting on the inclusion, Ekeinde took to her official Twitter account @Realomosexy on Tuesday to expressed gratitude to the Forbes.
 
She wrote, “Thanks @Forbesafrica for the inclusion in the 100th issue Africa’s icon personalities.


Okonjo-Iweala is a Nigerian-American economist and international expert who has served since March as Director-General of WTO and the first woman and the first African to hold the office. (NAN)

