Okonjo-Iweala, CBN Deputy Gov.,others for CIBN Fellowship award on Saturday

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Dr Kingsley Obiora, CBN Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate are among the dignitaries to receive the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Fellowship award on Saturday.

Mr Nelson Olagundoye, Head, Corporate Communication and External Relations, CIBN, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Olagundoye said that over 250 qualified and experienced members who had distinguished themselves in the banking industry would be admitted.

“Out of the 258 awardees to be honored, 14 would be conferred Honorary Fellows, 93 Associates will become Fellows and 51 will be admitted as Honorary Senior Members of the Institute,” he said.

He said the Managing Director of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr Hassan Bello and the Former Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, CBN, Dr Kevin Amugo would be honoured.

He further said former Director, Special Insured Institutions, NDIC, Mr Joshua Etopidiok, among others would also receive awards.

Olagundoye said the honour was in recognition of the awardees’ meritorious services, commitment to professional responsibilities and valuable contributions to the industry in particular and the economy in general.

He said that the hybrid event would hold on Saturday at Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos at 11a.m.

The event will have Dr Shamsudeen Usman, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, SUSMAN and Associates Ltd. and former Minister of Finance as well as National Planning as the Special Guests of Honour.

Olagundoye said that the Chairman of Council of the CIBN, Dr Bayo Olugbemi, would be the Chairman of the occasion while Dr Kenneth Opara, 1st Vice President would be the Chief Host.

He said that a keynote address titled: “Nigeria’s Rising Debt Profile: Issues and Implications for Sustainable Economic Development”, would be delivered by Mr Taiwo Oyedele, Africa Tax and Legal Services Leader, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) Nigeria.

He said the event would attract stakeholders in the industry, including captains of industry, top government and diplomatic officials and financial decision makers.

Also in attendance will be top management staff of banks, academics, professional institutions, senior membersof the institute, among others.

Olagundoye said over 260 eminent bankers who had garnered over 10 years post ACIB qualification experience and had also distinguished themselves in their various professional careers would be invested as Fellows, Honorary Fellows and Honorary Senior Members of the institute.

He said that the event would hold with strict adherence to the preventive protocols against the spread of the COVID-19. (NAN)

