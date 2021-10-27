Okonjo-Iweala, CBN Deputy Gov.,others for CIBN Fellowship award on Saturday

Managing Director of the World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, listens to a statement, during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2009. (AP Photo/Keystone/Alessandro Della Bella)

 Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Dr Kingsley Obiora, CBN Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate are among dignitaries to receive Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Fellowship award on Saturday.

Mr Nelson Olagundoye, Head, Corporate Communication and External Relations, CIBN, announced this in a on Wednesday in Lagos.

Olagundoye said that over 250 qualified and experienced members who had distinguished themselves in the industry would be admitted.

“Out of 258 awardees to be honored, 14 would be conferred Honorary Fellows, 93 Associates will become Fellows and 51 will be admitted as Honorary Senior Members of Institute,” he said.

He said Managing of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr Hassan Bello and Former Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, CBN, Dr Kevin Amugo would be honoured.

He further said former Director, Special Insured Institutions, NDIC, Mr Joshua Etopidiok, among others would also receive awards.

Olagundoye said honour was in recognition of awardees’ meritorious services, commitment to professional responsibilities and valuable contributions to industry in particular and the economy in general.

He said that hybrid event would hold on Saturday at Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos at 11a.m.

event will have Dr Shamsudeen Usman, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, SUSMAN and Associates Ltd. and former of Finance as well as National as Special Guests of Honour.

Olagundoye said that Chairman of Council of the CIBN, Dr Bayo Olugbemi, would be the Chairman of the occasion while Dr Kenneth Opara, 1st Vice would be the Chief Host.

He said that a keynote address titled: “Nigeria’s Rising Debt Profile: Issues and Implications for Sustainable Economic Development”, would be delivered by Mr Taiwo Oyedele, Africa Tax and Legal Services Leader, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) Nigeria.

He said the event would attract stakeholders in the industry, including captains of industry, top government and diplomatic officials and financial decision makers.

Also in attendance will be top management staff of banks, academics, professional institutions, senior membersof the institute, among others.

Olagundoye said over 260 eminent bankers who had garnered over 10 years post ACIB qualification experience and had also distinguished themselves in their various professional careers would be invested as Fellows, Honorary Fellows and Honorary Senior Members of the institute.

He said that the event would hold with strict adherence to the preventive protocols against the of the COVID-19. (NAN)

