Okomu Oil rewards 87 staff with long service awards

The Managing Director, Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, Dr Graham Hefer, says a strong institution and motivated staff are veritable tools for speedy development and growth of any organisation.

Hefer said this at the company’s 2020 long service awards, held on Saturday in Okomu, near Iguobazuwa, the administrative headquarters of Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 87 staff, received the long service awards after putting in between 15 years and 25 years of meritorious services in the company.

Hefer said though the award had become an annual event, ” you all will agree that this year’s operations have been difficult because of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

” Yet, management decided to reward excellent and exceptional staff in spite of the difficulties faced these past months.

“This was only made possible because of the strong institutional operating system and dedicated staff of the company.

” Don’t also forget the cordial and strong relationship between management and union, made the achievements possible,” he said.

“Today, I salute all the recipients with a big thank you for you deserve these awards. These awards are rewards for dedication and direction you have shown these past years that have contributed to the company’s achievements.

“The company also expects that henceforth, you will act as mentors to the new staff expected to learn from your knowledge and skills acquired these past years for the company’s continued growth and development,” he said.

Hefer, who charged the recipients and other members of staff to be prepared for a worse situation in 2021, assured them that management would continue to strive to ensure it provided them with the needed platform for efficient service delivery at work.

Comrade Onyesom Kennedy, the union chairman, himself a recipient, who spoke on behalf of other recipients, thanked the management for the kind gesture.

“This gesture has always acted as a motivating tonic for every employee to put in their best, knowing what awaits one annually depends on what category one belongs.

” We are grateful to have a listening managing director and well-established institutionalised operational environment that guarantees safe working conditions that motivate staff to put in their best.

” These awards are the icing on our cakes after many years of service,” he said.

NAN reports that each of the recipients received a certificate and various gifts that ranged from 5kv generators, complete set of settees, king-sized beds, wardrobes, freezers, dinner table, and Plasma television sets depending on the categories. ( NAN)