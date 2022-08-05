Okoli, LP chieftain urges issues-based electioneering, cautions against divisive campaigns

By Chimezie Anaso

Chief Rommy Okoli, a chieftain of the Labour Party has called on the Nigerian electorate to focus on electing candidates that can give them the future they want and avoid distractions from divisive elements.

Okoli, a former governorship aspirant in Anambra on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) gave the advice while speaking to newsmen Awka on Friday.

The former chairman of Nnewi South Local Government Area condemned deliberate attempts by politicians and their media handlers to divert attention from issues of national importance to attacks on peoples and ethnic nationalities.

Okoli said Peter Obi had the experience, capacity, discipline, integrity, humility and managerial skills to turn things around in Nigeria.

According to him, Obi has economic ideas, he is in a better position to manage Nigeria’s economy with the vice presidential candidate, Sen. Yusuff Datti Ahmed; therefore I urge Nigerians to support him.

“It is sad that instead of dwelling on the state of the nation and type of leaders we need to address these challenges, paid agents are busy stoking the embers of hatred, ethnicity, religion and division.

“Even if opinions are free they say, they should be within the limits of decency, objectivity and respect for one another with national unity, safety and peace in mind.

“It is only when a politician doesn’t have any programme or manifesto that he will mobilise hirelings to be attacking opponents; thank God, Nigerians don’t fall for such antics anymore,” he said.

Okoli, who is popularly known as apostle, thanked Nigerians for their massive participation in the just concluded Continuous Voters Registration which drove the number of prospective voters to an all time high of over 90 million.

He said the surge in the number of voters was as a result of improved confidence in the electoral system and their desire to have a say in who would become their next president.

“I wanted to thank the Independent National Electoral Commission for a job well done, to capture as much people as wanted to register or regularise their voting status, it was a huge success.

“My advice is that people should endeavour to get their permanent voter cards and make sure they vote for their preferred candidate in February next year, not just the presidential election but all the contested positions,” he said.

Okoli expressed worries about the security situation in the country especially the terrorism scare in Abuja, the federal capital territory and urged security chiefs to act on the directive of Mr President to rid Nigeria of all form criminality.

He said the country should be secured to ensure that the election took place as scheduled without problems. (NAN)

