Okocha advises Osimhen on Napoli’s Tik Tok saga

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, has weighed-in on the controversy surrounding the Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, over the Tik Tok saga in Italy.

Okocha offered the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at a forum of Veteran Clubs World Championship (VCWC) presentation in Lagos on Friday.

NAN reports that two controversial TikTok videos were recently posted on social media platforms by Napoli FC purportedly mocking the Nigerian striker over his penalty miss against Bologna.

Although it seems the clouds are settling over the matter with Napoli FC deleting the posts and offering some explanations on the controversial post, Okocha rose in defense of Osimhen advising him to weigh his options.

He also commended Osimhen for the strength he had shown by not letting the controversy to affect him and continuing with his business and productivity.

“The future is for Osimhen to decide, but I don’t think that his decision to leave Napoli FC should be based on the Tik Tok post alone; he should weigh his options.

“Osimhen should know what is best for him, whether to continue in Napoli or elsewhere seek a new challenge. I don’t think he should narrow his decision to a Tik Tok post,” he said.

Okocha further stated that as an accomplished footballer, nothing bothered him on what people thought he did not achieve during his active football career.

“I don’t I have any regrets about my career. I have surpassed everyone’s target, I never knew that I would get to the height which I got to; but I don’t want to be carried away or sound greedy.

“Yea, I would have achieved some other things, but some things are not meant to be. If I look at my general contributions to football, I have no regret at all,” he said.

On Nigeria’s participation at the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’Ivoire, Okocha said Nigeria had what was required to be champions once again.

“Nigeria is not short of talents and we can never be short of talents. We have what it takes to do well at the 2024 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire.

“We also have what it takes to do well in any competition; so it is the same with the Nations Cup.

“I will love to see the Super Eagles do well, I believe that we have the right players and tools,” he said. (NAN)

