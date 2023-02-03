Okigwe media practitioners felicitates Ag. Vice Chancellor UAES over his appointment by Uzodinma

…Pledges support for Ag. Vice Chancellor UAES

By Chimezie Godfrey

Members of the Okigwe Media Practitioners Association has paid a courtesy visit to the Ag. Vice Chancellor Prof. C.C. Eze to celebrate with him on his appointment by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

In a statement signed by Chimboy Ozumba for the University PRO/Information Unit, he thanked the Governor for choosing one of their own for the great honor.

He assured of the association’s readiness to partner with the Ag Vice Chancellor to assist him achieve his goals for the University.

He stated,”Today the 2nd of February, 2023, the Acting Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences, UAES, Umuagwo, Prof. Christopher C. Eze received in audience members of Okigwe Media Practitioners Association led by Evang. Kelechi Uzoma of Sunshine Express Newspaper. Evang. Uzoma said that the group had come to celebrate with the Ag. Vice Chancellor on his merited appointment by the Governor His Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

“He also thanked the Governor for choosing one of their own whom he described as spotless and eminently qualified for the great honor. He said the association is ready to partner with the Ag Vice Chancellor to assist him achieve his goals for the University. He went further to state that one of the purposes of the group was to help give a voice to Okigwe sons and daughters doing well in their various endeavors.”

The Ag. Vice Chancellor, Prof. C.C. Eze in his reaction expressed his joy at their visit . He assured them that the zeal and motivation to work is high not withstanding the challenges of running a new institution. Furthermore, he encouraged the media practitioners to thank the governor for finding him worthy and also make sure they put out true reports which he believes are positive about the performance of the Governor. He thanked the group for coming and assured that that the school would be open to any form of partnership for mutual benefit.

The University Librarian gave a heartfelt vote of thanks , encouraging the media practitioners to be professional , to report the truth and to always reach out to find the correct information before putting out any report about the University.

Other principal officers in attendance include the Registrar, Prince Edward Njemanze, University Librarian, Prof. Chidi Nwosu, University PRO, Mr. Ikechukwu Ogbonna.