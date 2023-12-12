Okene tourism attraction, TAC taking the lead

As the year 2023 comes to an exciting end, Okene, the capital city of Ebira of Kogi State is set for series of events.

Leading in tourism attraction with the highest number of visitors will be Trans Atlantic Centre, a research, recreation and community development initiative located Okene, the heart of Kogi Central in Kogi State.

A magnificent, serene and nature’s best, the Centre is set to host such big annual get-together such as the Ebira Carnival Picnic, the Gentle Men’s Club, otherwise knowns as Old School Picnic and De Friends Family Reunion. All the above event bring together the creme de la creme of the society to meet, share and reconnect to being the new year in a special way.

The climax of all the events comes up on new year day, January 01 when the Centre holds her 6th Family Funfair and Friends Connect Day 2024. This annual gathering of sons and daughters of Ebira extraction and others from outside the region attracts no less than 200 guests annually.

The Trans Atlantic Centre, TAC is home to all people from the zone and beyond while also hosting educational programs such as MBA Mentorship Program, Eid Fest Meet and annual May Children’s Day Celebrations.

Featuring such exclusive spaces as Open Event Space, Children’s Amusement Park, The Gazebo Park and Animal Colony. Other sections include the Swimming Pool and Conference Hall under construction.

To add flavour to the existing resort, the Chief Executive Office of the Centre, Mohammed Bougei Attah said “the resort will commence a Weekend Picnic Hangout for artistes across the zone to meet, perform and share innovative idea that will move the entertainment industry forward” Our dream is to make Kogi Central a tourist destination place in the ten-year development plan.

