…..Okene to Host Valentine Special Hangout

As lovers, friends and acquaintances prepare for the annual Valentine Day on February 14, the Trans Atlantic Centre, TAC, in Okene, in collaboration with Tafari Hotel and Suites is planning a special event for the day.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Tagged “Valentine Day Special Hangout”, the event is being coordinated by some prominent artistes from Kogi Central in partnership with TAC and Tafari Hotel.

Already, a planning committee comprising of four popular musicians, Cento Naira, Mexico, S Pretty and Language has commenced plans to give a befitting Valentine show and entertainment to the expected guests.

Speaking with journalists recently in Okene, the Chief Executive Office of TAC, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah, MBA, said the upcoming Valentine Special Hangout is a prelude to the upcoming Weekend Picnic Hangout to take place every Saturdays and Sundays at the Centre.

He said Kogi Central, and in particular Kogi Central is a hub for tourism, and all opportunities should be employed for fun seekers in the zone.

Attah promised that as part of the 10-year development plan of the Centre, the zone will witness tremendous development in tourism, entertainment and promotions.

